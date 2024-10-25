SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the September 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SLM Stock Down 0.2 %

SLM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. SLM has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

Get SLM alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. SLM comprises approximately 2.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.