Short Interest in Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Decreases By 62.1%

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 377,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 892,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volato Group Stock Performance

Shares of Volato Group stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Volato Group has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

Volato Group Company Profile

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

