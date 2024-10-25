Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Decreases By 73.1%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the September 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSE Stock Down 2.1 %

SSEZY stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 69,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SSE has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

Get SSE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SSEZY. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.