Short Interest in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Decreases By 63.6%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MSBIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

