Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Decreases By 96.4%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CPCAY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Cathay Pacific Airways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

