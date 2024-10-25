Short Interest in Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Grows By 548.1%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 548.1% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Agronomics Stock Performance

Shares of AGNMF stock remained flat at 0.05 during trading hours on Friday. Agronomics has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.08.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture, series B and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

