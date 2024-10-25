Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $93.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 11,535.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

