Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 590.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance
Shares of CCPPF stock remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $1.91.
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
