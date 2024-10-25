Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 590.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Shares of CCPPF stock remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

