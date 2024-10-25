SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $73.71 and last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 23530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.12.

The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEI Investments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $717,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 64.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.