Scroll (SCR) Price Reaches $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Scroll (SCR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Scroll token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Scroll has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Scroll has a market cap of $173.26 million and $95.45 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Scroll alerts:

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.94509709 USD and is down -14.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $231,060,309.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

