Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 1,269,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,988,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,091,000 after acquiring an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 696,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,029 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

