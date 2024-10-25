Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $3,812,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after acquiring an additional 175,445 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

