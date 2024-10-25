Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Abdellah Merad Sells 60,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,892,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,676. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Schlumberger by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

