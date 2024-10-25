Santori & Peters Inc. Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $175.45. 235,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,798. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

