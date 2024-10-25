Saga One Day Volume Tops $60.67 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Saga has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $235.28 million and $60.67 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00003293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saga Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,040,086,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,631,448 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,040,017,146 with 104,606,258 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.23059024 USD and is down -11.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $62,868,758.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars.

