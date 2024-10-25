SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.86). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.86), with a volume of 965,833 shares trading hands.

SafeCharge International Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 451 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 451.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.