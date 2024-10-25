Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 2,210,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,301,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Sabre Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sabre

In other news, EVP Roshan Mendis purchased 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

