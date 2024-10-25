RTX (NYSE:RTX) Posts Earnings Results

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. RTX updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.580 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.58 EPS.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,856 shares of company stock worth $17,131,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

