Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 803 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.2% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $289.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

