Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:TGT opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.23. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.
Insider Activity at Target
In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars Higher: Can It Keep Climbing?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.