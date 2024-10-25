Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $542.10. The company had a trading volume of 369,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $551.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

