Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $17.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 617,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,525.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Keith S. Manchester sold 368,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $4,276,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,412,126 shares in the company, valued at $16,408,904.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 617,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,525.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,577,309 shares of company stock worth $42,151,184. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,025 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3,413.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 567,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

