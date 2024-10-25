Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Shares of HOOD opened at $27.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 181.47 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,077,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,577,315.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,639,654 shares of company stock worth $110,241,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

