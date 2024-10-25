RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RMI opened at $15.94 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

