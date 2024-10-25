RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
RMI opened at $15.94 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
