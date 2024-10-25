RETARDIO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $121.06 Million (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. RETARDIO has a total market cap of $121.06 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One RETARDIO token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00241689 BTC.

RETARDIO Profile

RETARDIO launched on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.11323274 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $5,571,275.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

