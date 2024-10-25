Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $318.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 447,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. Renasant has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

