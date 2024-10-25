Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $318.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.
Renasant Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 447,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. Renasant has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66.
Renasant Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
