Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

RF opened at $23.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

