Radio Caca (RACA) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.87 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $75.45 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002247 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004603 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

