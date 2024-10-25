pzETH (PZETH) Price Reaches $2,974.63 on Top Exchanges

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, pzETH has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. pzETH has a total market cap of $50.17 million and $8,361.23 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,974.63 or 0.04383103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00239843 BTC.

pzETH Profile

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 48,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 47,655.07114281. The last known price of pzETH is 2,982.33771296 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,015.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

