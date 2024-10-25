pufETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $383.25 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. pufETH has a market capitalization of $383.25 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pufETH token can now be purchased for $2,574.77 or 0.03779452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00240408 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 324,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 324,645.03760108. The last known price of pufETH is 2,600.5518644 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $951,725.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.