PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 116,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
PBNNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 5,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
