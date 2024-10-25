PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 116,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

PBNNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 5,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

