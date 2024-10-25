PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $172.19 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00104661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011922 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

