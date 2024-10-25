Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $345.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.89.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $9.70 on Friday, hitting $367.63. 123,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,930. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.61. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

