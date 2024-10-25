Piper Sandler Lowers WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $35.00

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAFD. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WaFd Trading Down 0.7 %

WaFd stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.43 million. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WaFd by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WaFd by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WaFd by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 80.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

