Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pigeon Stock Down 5.1 %

PGENY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.82 million during the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pigeon will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

