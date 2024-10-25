Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Pfizer by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 266,167 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 256,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 218,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

