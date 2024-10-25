Peoples Bank OH Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 38,765.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after purchasing an additional 972,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after acquiring an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,012.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $46,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $332.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.57. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $340.82.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

