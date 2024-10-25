Peoples Bank OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $492.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.12.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

