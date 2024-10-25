Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PEGA opened at $79.96 on Friday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,211.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,121.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,211.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,955 shares of company stock worth $3,136,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

