Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,758,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.12. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 100,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after buying an additional 1,554,020 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,261,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,791,000 after purchasing an additional 197,555 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

