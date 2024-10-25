Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $104.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parsons from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

