Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

PZZA opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $78.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 6.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

