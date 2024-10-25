Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.470 EPS.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of PKG stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $231.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKG
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Packaging Co. of America
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.