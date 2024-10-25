Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.470 EPS.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $231.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

