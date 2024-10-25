Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.32 and last traded at $74.32, with a volume of 2736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

