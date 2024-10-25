OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $9.00-9.30 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.000-9.300 EPS.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

OSIS traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $103.04 and a twelve month high of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

