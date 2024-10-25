Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $16,754,652.46 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $16,754,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,478,369.52.

On Friday, September 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $72.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

