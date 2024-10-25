Oasys (OAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Oasys has a market cap of $101.58 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00241689 BTC.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,995,503,980 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,991,897,927.945691 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03458029 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,581,747.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

