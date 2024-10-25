Oasys (OAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.68 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasys has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Oasys has a market capitalization of $103.68 million and $1.70 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,991,897,928 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,987,432,647.3947554 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.0358054 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,404,421.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

