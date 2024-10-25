Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 498.40 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.49). Approximately 2,039,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 593% from the average daily volume of 294,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502 ($6.52).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £882.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 507.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 82.79.

Oakley Capital Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($66,086.73). 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

