Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.18. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.